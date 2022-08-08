Olivia Newton-John, the iconic British-Australian musician and actress who starred as “Sandy” in Grease and was a four-time Grammy winner, has passed away at age 73.

Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news on social media.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Easterling wrote in a statement. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

The singer had battled breast cancer in the early ’90s and in 2017, before revealing in September 2018 that she was treating cancer at the base of her spine.

VIEW GALLERY

Our deepest condolences go out to Newton-John’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.