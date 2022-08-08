Netflix New Releases This Week: August 8 to August 14, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August now into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/8-8/14
Aug. 7
Riverdale: Season 6
Aug. 8
Code Name: Emperor — Netflix Film
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Aug. 9
I Just Killed My Dad — Netflix Documentary
The Nice Guys
Aug. 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — Netflix Documentary
Heartsong — Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Instant Dream Home — Netflix Series
Iron Chef Brazil — Netflix Series
Locke & Key: Season 3 — Netflix Series
School Tales The Series — Netflix Series
Aug. 11
Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — Netflix Anime
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 12
13: The Musical — Netflix Film
A Model Family — Netflix Series
Day Shift — Netflix Film
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — Netflix Series