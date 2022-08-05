Seth Rogen Teases Release Of His New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Movie

As a 90’s child, I can never get enough of my Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle nostalgia. The news that Seth Rogen is relating a new TMNT movie has me wanting to shout cowabunga! Rogen recently revealed the release date for ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,’ and fans aren’t sure they can wait a whole year.

The turtles have been revamped over and over throughout their history, and Rogen’s version of the turtles won’t be the only one fans will see in the near future. Netflix will be entering the turtle game with a film of their own, while Michael Bay’s potential third installment of his monster alien turtles could still be a real possibility. There will be plenty of Ninja Turtle love to go around for every type of fan of the heroes in a half shell.

Cowabunga! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem is headed exclusively to theatres August 4, 2023. See you in ONE YEAR! #TMNTMovie #TMNT pic.twitter.com/5yR3yFJoBp — TMNT (@TMNTMovie) August 4, 2022

Rogen’s adaptation of the turtles will release in theaters on August 4th, 2023. The last TMNT movie to hit theaters was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows (2016). The film wasn’t well received by fans and could possibly be one of the many reasons the third installment of Bay’s turtles could be on hold. Whatever the case, we are getting more TMNT, which is always a good thing.