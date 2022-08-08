Cinnabon Celebrates Final ‘Better Call Saul’ Episode With Free Center Of The Roll

Cinnabon and Better Call Saul have had a great relationship over the past 6 seasons, with Cinnabon being at the center of the Gilliverse thanks to the line, “If I’m lucky, a month from now – best-case scenario – I’m managing a Cinnabon in Omaha.”

The relationship has included plenty of partnerships along the way and now Cinnabon is ready to celebrate the show’s final episode with the longtime fans.

To celebrate Better Call Saul’s final episode, Cinnabon will be offering up a free Center of the Roll to fans on the air date of Monday, August 15. Fans can redeem the offer using coupon code “CALLSAUL” through the Cinnabon app and enjoy a Center of the Roll delivered straight to the door so none of the on-screen action is missed.

TO UNLOCK THE OFFER: Open the Cinnabon app & sign into Cinnabon Rewards Tap “Unlock a Code” and enter CALLSAUL Valid for one classic Center of the Roll only at participating US bakeries through August, 16, 2022. Excludes Caramel Pecan Center of the Roll and any other product not mentioned. Not valid with any other offer or reward. One reward redemption per purchase. App and website orders subject to service fee and sales tax, where applicable. See checkout screen for amounts. Non-transferable. Void where prohibited. No cash value. No Cash back. While supplies last. Additional exclusions may apply. For applicable terms and conditions and other information, see www.cinnabon.com/rewards.

As an added bonus, AMC is offering up a promotion of its own to the fans. By using the promo code “CALLSAUL” on amcplus.com, fans can redeem a 30-day free trial of AMC+. The service provides “award-winning shows and fan-favorite movies, AMC+ is your destination for genre-defying storytelling with ad-free, on-demand new shows and movies added every week.”