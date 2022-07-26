Netflix New Releases This Week: July 25 to July 31, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/25-7/31
July 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5
July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA
July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Pipa
Rebelde: Season 2
July 28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled
July 31
The Wretched