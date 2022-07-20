Disney+ New Releases, August 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of August 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
This month, Disney+ is rolling out more Marvel content with I Am Groot and She Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in August 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In August 2022
Released August 3
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
Released August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
Released August 10
Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
I Am Groot
Released August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part II
Released August 17
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Released August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
Released August 24
Blackish (S8)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
Released August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
Released August 31
America’s National Parks (S1)
Europe From Above (S2)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
Andor