Disney+ New Releases, August 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of August 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

This month, Disney+ is rolling out more Marvel content with I Am Groot and She Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in August 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In August 2022

Released August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

Released August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

Released August 10

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot

Released August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

Released August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Released August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Released August 24

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Released August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Released August 31

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

Andor