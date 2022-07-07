Netflix New Releases This Week: July 4 to July 10, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June winding down and July just around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/4-7/10
July 4
Leave No Trace
July 6
Control Z: Season 3
Girl in the Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
King of Stonks
Uncle From Another World
July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma’s World: Season 3
Vinland Saga: Season 1
July 8
Boo, Bitch
Capitani: Season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How to Build a Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast
July 10
12 Strong