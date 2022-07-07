Netflix New Releases This Week: July 4 to July 10, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June winding down and July just around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/4-7/10

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle From Another World

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3

Vinland Saga: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani: Season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How to Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

July 10

12 Strong