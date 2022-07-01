‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info

The time has come. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has officially hit Netflix.

The streaming giant dropped the highly-anticipated two-part season finale of the popular series which ties up some loose ends in the epic season that has had social media buzzing.

There was so much anticipation for the finale to drop, in fact, that Netflix temporarily crashed in the United States.

But now that things are back up and running, we can all tune in to see how things wrap up.

So how can you tune in to the latest season?

You can check out all of the information you need about 13 Seasons Why, season 4 below.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Friday, July 1, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.” – IndiaTV