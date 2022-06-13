Tony Awards Winners 2022: Full List From Broadway’s Biggest Night

The 75th annual Tony Awards were held on June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony, which aired live on CBS, was hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.

The big winner on the night was A Strange Loop which took home Best Musical, while Joaquina Kalukango of Paradise Square and Myles Frost of MJ took home Lead Actress and Lead Actor.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021–22 season is May 4, 2022, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements.

Did your favorite production take home an award?

A full look at the list of winners from the 2022 Tony Awards can be seen below.

2022 Tony Awards Winners

Best Musical

A Strange Loop

Lead Actress/Musical

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Lead Actor/Musical

Myles Frost, MJ

Lead Actress/Play

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Lead Actor/Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best play

The Lehman Trilogy

Best Revival of a Musical

Company

Best Book of a Musical

A Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson

Featured Actor/Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Best Revival/Play

Take Me Out

Best Featured Actress/Play

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Direction/Musical

Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Direction/Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Featured Actress/Musical

Patti LuPone, Company

Best Featured Actor/Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Best Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Six: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, Company

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, MJ