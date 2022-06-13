Tony Awards Winners 2022: Full List From Broadway’s Biggest Night

The 75th annual Tony Awards were held on June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony, which aired live on CBS, was hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.

The big winner on the night was A Strange Loop which took home Best Musical, while Joaquina Kalukango of Paradise Square and Myles Frost of MJ took home Lead Actress and Lead Actor.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021–22 season is May 4, 2022, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements.

Did your favorite production take home an award?

A full look at the list of winners from the 2022 Tony Awards can be seen below.

2022 Tony Awards Winners

Best Musical
A Strange Loop

Lead Actress/Musical
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Lead Actor/Musical
Myles Frost, MJ

Lead Actress/Play
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Lead Actor/Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best play
The Lehman Trilogy

Best Revival of a Musical
Company

Best Book of a Musical
A Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson

Featured Actor/Musical
Matt Doyle, Company

Best Revival/Play
Take Me Out

Best Featured Actress/Play
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Direction/Musical
Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Direction/Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Featured Actress/Musical 
Patti LuPone, Company

Best Featured Actor/Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Best Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations
Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Six: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bunny Christie, Company

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, MJ

