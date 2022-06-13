Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends makes its premiere on Netflix on Monday, June 13, to give comedy fans another offering from the streaming platform which has been rapidly releasing stand-up specials throughout the past few years.

In the latest special, Davidson serves as host and takes the stage while inviting up a handful of friends to perform for the crowd.

The official synopsis reads, “Pete Davidson jokes about rumors, free plane rides and his very weird year as he invites his friends onstage for a night of stand-up comedy and music.”

Among the comedians performing in the guest spots are Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock, and Dave Sirus.

So how can you tune in to Netflix’s latest stand-up comedy offering?

You can check out all of the information you need about Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends below.

‘Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix