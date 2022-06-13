Netflix New Releases This Week: June 13 to June 19, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 6/13-6/19
June 13
- Charlie’s Colorforms City
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
June 14
- Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live
- Jennifer Lopez: Halftime
June 15
- God’s Favorite Idiot
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron legend
- Maldivas
- The Wrath of God
June 16
- Dead End: Paranormal Park
- Karma’s World Music Videos
- Love & Anarchy Season 2
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
- Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special
- Speed Kills
June 17
- She Season 2
- Spiderhead
- You Don’t Know Me
June 18
- SPRIGGAN
June 19
- Civil: Ben Crump