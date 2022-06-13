Netflix New Releases This Week: June 13 to June 19, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 6/13-6/19

June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

June 14

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

June 15

God’s Favorite Idiot

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron legend

Maldivas

The Wrath of God

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma’s World Music Videos

Love & Anarchy Season 2

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Speed Kills

June 17

She Season 2

Spiderhead

You Don’t Know Me

June 18

SPRIGGAN

June 19

Civil: Ben Crump