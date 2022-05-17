Netflix New Releases This Week: May 16 to May 22, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/16-5/22
May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series
May 18
The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series
The Perfect Family — Netflix Film
Toscana — Netflix Film
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series
May 19
A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family
The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary
Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy
May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series
May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes