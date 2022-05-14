Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died at age 24.

On Saturday morning, the YSL rapper’s brother, Lil Gotit, took to social media to confirm the passing of his brother with an emotional message.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” Gotit wrote on Instagram. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.” He added on Instagram Stories, “Whyyy bra, whyyy u leave me bra.”

A cause of death is unknown at this time.

Keed’s girlfriend and mother of their daughter Naychur, Quana Bandz, also shared a message on social media about his death.

“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” she wrote. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby.

“I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY… Slat in Peace Prince Slime. WE LOVE U FOREVER”

Our deepest condolences go out to Keed’s family and friends during this difficult and tragic time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.