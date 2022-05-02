Netflix New Releases This Week: May 2 to May 8, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May officially underway, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/2-5/8
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary
May 4
40 Years Young — Netflix Film
The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
El Marginal: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary
Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series
May 5
Blood Sisters — Netflix Series
Clark — Netflix Series
The Pentaverate — Netflix Series
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary
May 6
Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
Marmaduke — Netflix Film
The Sound of Magic — Netflix Series
Thar — Netflix Film
The Takedown — Netflix Film
Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy