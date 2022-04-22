Disney+ New Releases, May 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of May 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights this month are Obi-Wan Kenobi, the finale of Moon Knight, and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in May 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In May 2022

Available May 4

Life Below Zero: Season Eighteen

Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett

Moon Knight: Season Finale

Available May 11

Just Like Me: Season One & Two

Mira, Royal Detective: Season Two

Something Bit Me!: Season One

The Chicken Squad: Season One

The Wizard Of Paws: Season Two

Marvel Studios: Assembled—The Making Of Moon Knight

The Quest

Available May 13

Sneakerella

Available May 18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season One

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season One

Secrets Of The Zoo: Season Five

Available May 20

Shook

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

Available May 27

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Episode 101 & 102