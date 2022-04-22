Disney+ New Releases, May 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of May 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights this month are Obi-Wan Kenobi, the finale of Moon Knight, and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in May 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In May 2022
Available May 4
Life Below Zero: Season Eighteen
Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett
Moon Knight: Season Finale
Available May 11
Just Like Me: Season One & Two
Mira, Royal Detective: Season Two
Something Bit Me!: Season One
The Chicken Squad: Season One
The Wizard Of Paws: Season Two
Marvel Studios: Assembled—The Making Of Moon Knight
The Quest
Available May 13
Sneakerella
Available May 18
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season One
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season One
Secrets Of The Zoo: Season Five
Available May 20
Shook
Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)
Available May 27
Bad Boys
D. Wade: Life Unexpected
Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
Mission Pluto
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Episode 101 & 102