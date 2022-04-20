Survivor 42 Live Stream: How To Watch Episode 7 Online

The long-running CBS reality series Survivor returned for the 42nd season on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. This week, we will be treated to Episode 7 on Wednesday, April 20.

This week, it continues for a new episode titled “You Better Be Wearing A Seatbelt.”

It marks the first full episode where we will get to see the fallout from the first post-merge boot of the season which left many castaways stunned.

The synopsis reads, “Castaways are officially merged into one tribe, and individual immunity is now on the line. At the challenge, castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days’ worth of rice for their tribe.”

This year’s cast includes a number of college students, a healthcare worker, therapist, data scientist, and popular fitness expert Drea Wheeler, who boasts nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram. This season’s castaways continue a new era of the show which was filmed shortly after last fall’s season 41. Like season 41, the 18 new castaways will play a more fast-paced game with the game lasting 26 days instead of the usual 39.

The season once again promises “minimal supplies and elevated twists.”

All of the information you need to watch the latest episode of Survivor 42 online for free can be seen below.

Survivor 42, Episode 7 Viewing Details

Episode Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Episode Title: “You Better Be Wearing A Seatbelt”

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch ‘Survivor 42’ Online

Looking to catch the season finale of ‘Survivor 42’? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor 42’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the season finale of ‘Survivor 42’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Winners at War for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.