Amazon Prime Video New Releases, April 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking the month of April 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the Prime Video original highlights are the new series Outer Range, and the thriller film All the Old Knives starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in April 2022.

Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In April 2022

April 1 Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Outlaws S1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)

April 7 Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

April 8 All The Old Knives (2022)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 15 Outer Range S1 (2022)

Verdict S1 (2022)

April 22 A Very British Scandal S2 (2022)

April 28 Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)

April 29 Undone (2022)

I Love America (2022)