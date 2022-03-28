Netflix New Releases This Week: March 28 to April 3, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/28-4/3

March 28
“The Imitation Game”

March 29
“Thermae Romae Novae”
“Mighty Express” (Season 6)
“Mike Epps: Indiana Mike”

March 30
“All Hail”
“Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King”

March 31
“Casual” (Seasons 1–4)
“Super PupZ”

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season Two

The Last Bus

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season Two

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season Five

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season Four: Part One: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We the Animals

