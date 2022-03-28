Netflix New Releases This Week: March 28 to April 3, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/28-4/3

March 28

“The Imitation Game”

March 29

“Thermae Romae Novae”

“Mighty Express” (Season 6)

“Mike Epps: Indiana Mike”

March 30

“All Hail”

“Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King”

March 31

“Casual” (Seasons 1–4)

“Super PupZ”

April 1 Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood Battle: Freestyle Captain Nova Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain Forever Out of My League Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season Two The Last Bus Tomorrow Trivia Quest A Cinderella Story Abby Hatcher: Season Two Any Given Sunday Argo Blade Blade II Blade: Trinity The Blind Side Blow Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Catch and Release CoComelon: Season Five Delta Farce Eagle Eye Four Brothers Full Metal Jacket Grown Ups Heartland Season 14 Her How to Train Your Dragon

Inception Love Actually Molly's Game Monster-in-Law New York Minute The Nut Job Polly Pocket: Season Four: Part One: Summer of Fun Puss in Boots The Rental The Ring Rumor Has It… Saving Private Ryan Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows Shrek Forever After Something's Gotta Give We the Animals