Netflix New Releases This Week: March 28 to April 3, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/28-4/3
March 28
“The Imitation Game”
March 29
“Thermae Romae Novae”
“Mighty Express” (Season 6)
“Mike Epps: Indiana Mike”
March 30
“All Hail”
“Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King”
March 31
“Casual” (Seasons 1–4)
“Super PupZ”
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
Captain Nova
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season Two
The Last Bus
Tomorrow
Trivia Quest
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season Two
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season Five
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season Four: Part One: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We the Animals
How to Train Your Dragon