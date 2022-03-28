Oscars Winners 2022: Full List of Winners

The 2022 Oscars took place on Sunday, March 27, so the results for the 94th annual Academy Awards are in.

The big winners on the night were Coda for Best Picture, Will Smith who took home Best Actor for his role in King Richard, and Jessica Chastain taking home Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Dune led the way overall, meanwhile, with 6 total wins.

Did your favorite film, actor, actress, or director take home a big award?

A full look at the winners from the 2022 Oscars can be seen below.

2022 Oscars Winners

Best Picture

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith

King Richard

Directing

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion

Music (Original Song)

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Costume Design

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Visual Effects

Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Cinematography

Dune

Greig Fraser

Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Production Design

Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Film Editing

Dune

Joe Walker

Music (Original Score)

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball

Ben Proudfoot

Best Sound

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett