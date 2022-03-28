Oscars Winners 2022: Full List of Winners

The 2022 Oscars took place on Sunday, March 27, so the results for the 94th annual Academy Awards are in.

The big winners on the night were Coda for Best Picture, Will Smith who took home Best Actor for his role in King Richard, and Jessica Chastain taking home Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Dune led the way overall, meanwhile, with 6 total wins.

Did your favorite film, actor, actress, or director take home a big award?

A full look at the winners from the 2022 Oscars can be seen below.

2022 Oscars Winners

Best Picture
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith
King Richard

Directing
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion

Music (Original Song)
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh

Costume Design
Cruella
Jenny Beavan

International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
CODA

Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Visual Effects
Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Cinematography
Dune
Greig Fraser

Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Production Design
Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Film Editing
Dune
Joe Walker

Music (Original Score)
Dune
Hans Zimmer

Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot

Best Sound
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

