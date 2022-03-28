Disney+ New Releases, April 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of April 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in April 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In April 2022
Available April 1
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Better Nate Than Ever
Available April 6
Moon Knight – Episode 102
Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 108
Available April 8
Chasing Mavericks
Jordan Rides The Bus
Silly Little Game
Four Days In October
Fernando Nation
Available April 13
Scrat Tales: Season One
Moon Knight – Episode 103
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 109
Available April 20
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 110
Moon Knight – Episode 104
Available April 22
Polar Bear
Bear Witness
Explorer: The Last Tepui
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
Available April 27
Sketchbook: Season One
Moon Knight – Episode 105