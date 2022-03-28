Disney+ New Releases, April 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of April 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in April 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In April 2022

Available April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever

Available April 6

Moon Knight – Episode 102

Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 108

Available April 8

Chasing Mavericks

Jordan Rides The Bus

Silly Little Game

Four Days In October

Fernando Nation

Available April 13

Scrat Tales: Season One

Moon Knight – Episode 103

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 109

Available April 20

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 110

Moon Knight – Episode 104

Available April 22

Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Available April 27

Sketchbook: Season One

Moon Knight – Episode 105