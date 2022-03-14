Netflix New Releases This Week: March 14 to March 20, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/14-3/20

March 15

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous

Marilyn’s Eyes

Team Zenko Go (Season 1)

March 16

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series)

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1)

Pedal to Metal (Season 1)

March 17

Rescued By Ruby

Soil (Season 1)

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1)

Backpackers

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters (Season 1)

Human Resources (Season 1)

Light the Night (Part 3)

Standing Up (Season 1)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4)

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous and African (Season 1)