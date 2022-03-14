Netflix New Releases This Week: March 14 to March 20, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/14-3/20
March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous
Marilyn’s Eyes
Team Zenko Go (Season 1)
March 16
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series)
Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1)
Pedal to Metal (Season 1)
March 17
Rescued By Ruby
Soil (Season 1)
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1)
Backpackers
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters (Season 1)
Human Resources (Season 1)
Light the Night (Part 3)
Standing Up (Season 1)
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4)
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous and African (Season 1)