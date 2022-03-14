Critics Choice Awards Winners 2022: Full List of Winners

The 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards took place on Sunday, March, 13, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California and the Savoy Hotel in London.
The 27th annual awards gala was hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, with the ceremony airing live on TBS and The CW.
The big winner in film was The Power of the Dog, while Ted Lasso led the way in television with four wins each.
Did your favorite production bring home an award?
A full look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards winners can be seen below.
2022 Critics Choice Awards Winners
MOVIES
Best picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best actor
Nicolas Cage, Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best supporting actor
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best supporting actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story
Best young actor/actress
Jude Hill, Belfast (WINNER)
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best acting ensemble
Belfast (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best original screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (WINNER)
Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best adapted screenplay
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder, CODA
Tony Kushner, West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune
Best cinematography
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast
Best production design
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune (WINNER)
Best editing
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story (WINNER)
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker, Dune
Best costume design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella (WINNER)
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
Janty Yates, House of Gucci
Best hair and makeup
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Best visual effects
Dune (WINNER)
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best comedy
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza (WINNER)
Best animated feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines (WINNER)
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best foreign language film
A Hero
Drive My Car (WINNER)
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Best song
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die (WINNER)
Best score
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)
TELEVISION
Best drama series
Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Squid Game
Succession (WINNER)
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
Best actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (WINNER)
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best actress in a drama series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Katja Herbers, Evil
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (WINNER)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight
Best supporting actress in a drama series
Andrea Martin, Evil
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Christine Lahti, Evil
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Best comedy series
The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso (WINNER)
What We Do in the Shadows
Best actor in a comedy series
Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Best actress in a comedy series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Ray Romano, Made for Love
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Best limited series
Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Best movie made for television
Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo (WINNER)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (WINNER)
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (WINNER)
Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater, Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Best foreign language series
Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
Squid Game (WINNER)
Best animated series
Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
What If…? (WINNER)
Best talk show
The Amber Ruffin Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best comedy special
Bo Burnham: Inside (WINNER)
Good Timing with Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only