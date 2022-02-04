Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence.

After countless tirades from Kanye West and his constant attacks in the media and on social media amid their messy divorce, Kardashian is ripping Kanye for his antics and “obsession” with her and his attempts to manipulate the situation.

In a statement on Instagram Friday morning, Kardashian sounded off.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

She continued, “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Get the popcorn ready, because you know Kanye is going to respond.