Celebrity Big Brother Live Stream: Watch Season 3 Premiere Online

Tonight marks the season 3 premiere of the CBS reality series Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, first premiered in the United States in 2018.

This season’s cast of 11 houseguests was announced this week with a former NBA star, former UFC champion, Olympic figure skater, SNL cast member, and much more set to enter the Big Brother house and participate in the series which will include 24/7 live feeds on Paramount+.

Want to live stream Celebrity Big Brother? Find out how to watch the premiere episode of season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother online streaming here.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Premiere Viewing Details

Premiere Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Live Stream Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Premiere Online

You can watch the season two premiere of Celebrity Big Brother live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How To Live Stream Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Premiere On Mobile

If you want to watch the season two premiere Celebrity Big Brother on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.