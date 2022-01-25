Amazon Prime Video New Releases, February 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking the month of February 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

The biggest highlight of the month is the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in February 2022.

Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In February 2022

February 1

(500) Days of Summer

A Fistful of Dollars

All About Steve

Alpha Dog

America’s Sweethearts

Borat

Bride wars

Die Hard

Die Hard: With A Vengeance

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central

While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Forrest Gump

Gone In Sixty Seconds

Half Baked

Hollywood Shuffle

How High

Humpday

I Heart Huckabees

Just Between Friends

Killers

King Arthur

Life Partners

Lincoln

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free Or Die Hard

Love & Other Drugs

Overboard

Platoon

Posse

Reign of Fire

Robocop

Ski Patrol

Southern Charm: New Orleans

S2

Step Up

The A-Team

The Fly

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Impossible

The Rock

Turistas

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Untamed Heart

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Walk The Line

What Happens In Vegas

You Again

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2

Nathan For You, Seasons 1-2

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7

February 2

Freakonomics

February 4

*Book of Love (Amazon Original Movie)

*Reacher: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

*Phat Tuesday: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

February 11

*I Want You Back (Amazon Original Movie)

*HOMESTAY (Amazon Original Movie)

*Sofia Nino de Rivera: Lo Volveria a Hacer: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)

February 18

*Lov3 (Amazon Original Movie)

*LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: New Season (Amazon Original Series)

*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: New Season (Amazon Original Series)

*The Legend of Vox Machina: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)

February 25

The Protege

What Is Leaving Amazon Prime Video

February 1

14 Blades

Bad Company

Battle: Los Angeles

Belly

Beloved

Black Dynamite

Chronicle

Freelancers

Hellboy

How to Train Your Dragon

Meet Dave

Men, Women & Children

Miracle at St. Anna

Mr. Holmes

Murder on the Orient Express

Remember Me

Requiem for a Dream

Rio 2

Six Days Seven Nights

Soul Men

Street Kings

Superfly

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

The Lost Bladesman

The Night Before

The Switch

The Wrestler

Unstoppable

Venom

Wayne’s World

Misfits, Seasons 1-5

Project Runway, Seasons 6-16

Project Runway Allstars, Seasons 1-7

February 3

Overdrive

February 4

Dog Days

February 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon