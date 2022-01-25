Governors Ball Lineup 2022: Full List Of Performers

The Governors Ball will be returning to Citi Field in New York City from June 10 through June 12, 2022. On Tuesday, the official lineup for the music festival was announced with Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole as headliners.

Other notable acts include Playboi Carti, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, YG, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Diesel (aka Shaq), and many more.

The Governor’s Ball is produced by Founders Entertainment, the same company that also produces The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens. Founders Entertainment will be making a donation of $25,000 to Bronx apartment building fire relief efforts.

A full look at the 2022 lineup can be seen below.

