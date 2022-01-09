Bob Saget, Legendary Comedian & ‘America’s Dad,’ Dies At 65

|

Bob Saget, the legendary comedian who was known as “America’s Dad” for his role on Full House, has died at 65.

The comedian was discovered in his hotel room by security at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to a report from TMZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene, though an official cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

The night prior to his death, Saget had performed a two-hour set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville and acknowledged the crowd and his performance on social media hours before his death.

He was reportedly found at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.

Our deepest condolences go out to Saget’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

