Bob Saget, the legendary comedian who was known as “America’s Dad” for his role on Full House, has died at 65.

The comedian was discovered in his hotel room by security at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to a report from TMZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene, though an official cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

The night prior to his death, Saget had performed a two-hour set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville and acknowledged the crowd and his performance on social media hours before his death.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

He was reportedly found at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.

Our deepest condolences go out to Saget’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

