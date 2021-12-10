Kanye West and Drake squashed their beef and came together on Thursday night for the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. During the concert, Kanye also called for another fractured relationship to be repaired.

While performing his hit song “Runaway,” Kanye pulled a slick move and changed the lyrics to deliver a message to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I need you to run right back to me, baby,” Kanye sang on repeat before adding, “…more specifically, Kimberly.”

Oh my GOD 😫🥺 “Run right beck to me more specifically, Kimberly” – Kanye West pic.twitter.com/8vC5SeBx39 — PCP (@rotator_) December 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian, who was at the concert with her and Kanye’s 8-year-old daughter North, is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, so it looks like Kanye has a little bit more work to do to win back his wife.

You can watch the full concert on Amazon Prime Video.