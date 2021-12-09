Travis Scott Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since Astroworld Tragedy (VIDEO)

Travis Scott is finally giving a full sit-down for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy which left 10 concertgoers dead.

On Thursday, a 51-minute interview with Charlamagne tha God dropped with the rapper discussed the tragic concert in-depth and the emotional toll it has taken on him.

According to Scott, he was not aware of the full extent of the tragedy until moments before the Houston Police Department held a press conference to detail what went down throughout the night.

“I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean,” Scott said about the fallout. “It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

The rapper also detailed his intent behind the concert and why he interacts with his fans in the way that he does.

Scott is currently facing a number of lawsuits from the families of the victims who lost their lives.