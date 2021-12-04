CNN Fires Chris Cuomo ‘Effective Immediately’ For Aiding Brother

CNN has fired Chris Cuomo effective immediately.

The news network announced on Saturday that the anchor has been fired after being suspended earlier this week. Cuomo was fired following an internal review about how he aided his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” CNN said in a statement.

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

CNN’s announcement says that the decision came following an investigation which included an outside law firm The review examined texts and documents that were a breach of CNN standards.