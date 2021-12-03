James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, have each been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the mass shooting which left 4 students dead and 7 others injured.

According to reports, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office filed four counts apiece of involuntary manslaughter against the parents.

If they are convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

James Crumbley purchased the Sig Sauer 9mm handgun that was used in the attack just days before his 15-year-old son open-fired at the school. The gun was reportedly stored in an unlocked drawer at the Crumbley’s home and Ethan was present when the gun was purchased.

An Oakland County prosecutor says a teacher caught Ethan Crumbley searching ammunition on his cellphone during class, notified administrators, & contacted Crumbley's parents. His mom wrote to his son, "LOL. I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

From the report: On the day of the shooting, another teacher reported finding Ethan Crumbley with a suspicious drawing. It depicted a gun, bullets, the words “blood everywhere,” “help me” and statements that he believed his life was worthless. An Oxford school counselor removed the teen from class and brought him to the office with his backpack. McDonald believes Ethan was carrying the murder weapon in the backpack at the time.

The shooting happened less than an hour after that meeting and his parents had called 911 to report that Ethan may have been responsible for the shootings and reported the handgun missing.

Ethan is being charged as an adult in the shooting and faces life in prison if convicted.

Crumbley is facing one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 11 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony, according to the Associated Press.