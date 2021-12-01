Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore, has been identified as the person who open-fired at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four and injuring many others.

Crumbley is facing a number of charges and is being charged as an adult.

The official charges for Crumbley are one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 11 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony, according to the Associated Press.

According to FOX Detroit, Crumbley and his parents had met with school officials on Monday and again on Tuesday hours before the shooting about his behavior in school.

The shooting left four students dead and injured multiple others. The deceased victims have been identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

The report indicates Crumbley’s father had purchased the murder weapon just days ago and the teenager had been posting photos of the gun on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bullied' teen Ethan Crumbley, 15, is identified as the Michigan High school shooter who gunned down four classmates https://t.co/vgMIu1ZF2U pic.twitter.com/t4UNVarawI — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 1, 2021

The boy’s father on Friday bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He did not know why the man bought the semi-automatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting, Bouchard said.

“There is a mountain of digital evidence. Videotape, social media, all digital evidence possible,” Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, while noting prosecutors are “confident” they can prove the shooting was premeditated.

A motive has not been identified at this time.

Our deepest condolences go out to all of the victims families and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.