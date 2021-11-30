Chris Cuomo Suspended By CNN Indefinitely For Advising Brother

Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely by CNN.

On Tuesday, the news network announced that the anchor has been suspended after the New York Attorney General’s office released evidence that showed Cuomo was involved in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicl. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

“However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Charlotte Bennett, a former Gov. Cuomo aide, called for CNN to fire Cuomo after the report was revealed. Bennett was one of nearly a dozen women to accuse the former governor of sexual harassment.

Cuomo resigned as governor in August after New York Attorney General Letitia James released damning details from her investigation into the allegations.