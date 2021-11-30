Oxford High School Shooting: At Least 3 Dead, Others Injured In Michigan

Oxford High School in Michigan was the scene of a school shooting on Tuesday, with multiple fatalities and many other injuries, according to reports.

Shortly after an active shooter situation was called in, a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody. The suspect, who was a sophomore at the school, was in custody within 5 minutes of the first call and has evoked their right to remain silent, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Oakland County law enforcement reports three students are dead and at least one teacher and other students are injured.

A handgun has been recovered.

Breaking: Oakland County law enforcement report 3 students dead in Oxford High School shooting. At least one teacher, other students hurt. Suspect in custody within 5 minutes of first call. Hand gun recovered https://t.co/YoRlEONIw9 — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) November 30, 2021

“My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific.”

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home.”

Our deepest condolences are with the victims, their families, and those impacted by the senseless tragedy at this extremely difficult time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.