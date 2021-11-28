Virgil Abloh, the creative genius behind the Off White brand and creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, has passed away at age 41.

According to the statement, Abloh has been privately battling cancer for years.

His official Instagram account revealed Abloh was suffering from the “rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.”

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend,” LVMH Group said in a statement.

His official Instagram added, “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.

“We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”

Our deepest condolences go out to all of those impacted by Abloh’s passing.

