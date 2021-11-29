Netflix New Releases This Week: November 29 to December 5, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November winding down and December about to kick off, there are still plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/22 – 11/28

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary

November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — Netflix Film

The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film

December 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — Netflix Anime

Kayko and Kokosh — Netflix Family

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Lost in Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes — Netflix Series

Escalona: Season 1

SINGLE ALL THE WAY — Netflix Film

The Whole Truth — Netflix Film

December 3

Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film

Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Mixtape — Netflix Film

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family

December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)