Amazon Prime Video New Releases, December 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking the month of December 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the films are “Being the Ricardos”, “Encounter”, “With Love”, and “Harlem.” There are also some classics like “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Ronin,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”, and “The Royal Tennanbaums” on the way.

And, for sports fans, there will be a live NFL game on Christmas Day between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in December 2021.

Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In December 2021

December 1

Kubo and the Two Strings

Bad Moms

December 2

Till Death

Inside Edge S3 (Amazon Original)

Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight (Amazon Original)

December 3

Harlem (Amazon Original)

Uncoupled in Rio (Amazon Original)

Arrow S8

Alex Rider S2 (Amazon Original)

December 8

FC Bayern – Behind The Legend (Exclusive Content)

December 9

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Surprise And Seek

Day Zero (Amazon Original)

The Ferragnez (Amazon Original)

December 10

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S3 (Amazon Original)

The Expanse S6 (Amazon Original)

Encounter (Amazon Original)

December 17

Clarice S1

The Grand Tour S4 (Amazon Original)

With Love (Amazon Original)

December 20

Je Te Veux Moi Non Plus (Exclusive Content)

December 21

Being The Ricardos (Amazon Original)

December 22

Star

December 23

Time Is Up (Exclusive Content)

December 24

Curse Of The Chippendales (Exclusive Content)

Vita Da Carlo (Amazon Original)

December 30

Viruman

December 31

The Originals S5

Queenpins (Amazon Original)

Celebrity Hunted (Amazon Original)

Orelsan : Montre Jamais Ça À Personne (Amazon Original)