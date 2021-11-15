Netflix New Releases This Week: November 15 to November 21, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November officially kicking into full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/15 – 11/21

November 15

America’s Next Top Model (Multiple Seasons)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

Lies and Deceit (Season 1)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

Survivor (Season 16)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)

November 16

American Pie: Reunion (2012)

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021)

Michael Che: Shame the Devil (2021)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 1)

November 17

Christmas Flow (Season 1)

Prayers for the Stolen / Noche de fuego (2021)

Supergirl (Season 6 – Remaining Episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1)

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers (2021)

The Fable (2019)

The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill (2021)

The Queen of Flow (Season 2)

Tiger King (Season 2)

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021)

Dogs in Space (Season 1)

Lead Me Home (2021)

Just Short of Perfect (2021)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1)

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Dhamaka (2021)

Extinct (2021)

Hellbound (Season 1)

LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons)

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)

Love Me Instead / Beni Çok Sev (2021)

Procession (2021)

The Mind, Explained (Season 2)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)

November 20

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

New World (Season 1)

November 21

Undercover (Season 3)