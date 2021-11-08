t’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November officially kicking into full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/8 – 11/14

Available November 9

Swap Shop – Netflix Series

Your Life Is a Joke – Netflix Comedy

Available November 10

Animal – Netflix Documentary

Gentefied: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Passing – Netflix Film

Available November 11

Love Never Lies – Netflix Series

Available November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (New Episodes)

Red Notice – Netflix Film

Available November 13

Arcane – Netflix Series (New Episodes)

Available November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You