Travis Scott’s AstroworldFestival has canceled Saturday’s date after Friday night’s event turned into a mass casualty incident..

According to the Houston Police, at least 8 people have died and dozens more are being treated for injuries suffered during the concert which featured Travis Scott and a special guest performance from Drake.

“We had scores of individuals that were injured,” Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said, noting panic was sparked when the crowd began “to compress toward the front of the stage.” Peña added, “People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic.”

Many of the patients who were transported to the hospital were in cardiac arrest.

From ABC-13:

While the most deadly moments happened after 9:30 p.m., Peña said more than 300 patients total had been treated at a field hospital since the event began, including people who were hurt during the worst moments. While names and ages of the casualties weren’t known, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said one of the victims was 10-years-old.

“Once we started having the mass casualty incident, they were starting CPR on several people, and it happened all at once,” HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said early Saturday morning. It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes. Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode.”