Netflix New Releases This Week: November 1 to November 7, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November officially kicking off, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/1 – 11/7
Nov. 1
The Claus Family — Netflix Film
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Nov. 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film
Lords of Scam — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 4
Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 5
A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary
Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix Series
The Club — Netflix Series
Glória — Netflix Series
Love Hard — Netflix Film
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — Netflix Film
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series
We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film
Yara — Netflix Film
Zero to Hero — Netflix Film
Nov. 6
Arcane — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Nov. 7
Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix Film