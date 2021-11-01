Netflix New Releases This Week: November 1 to November 7, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November officially kicking off, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/1 – 11/7

Nov. 1

The Claus Family — Netflix Film

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Nov. 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film

Lords of Scam — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 4

Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 5

A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary

Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix Series

The Club — Netflix Series

Glória — Netflix Series

Love Hard — Netflix Film

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — Netflix Film

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series

We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film

Yara — Netflix Film

Zero to Hero — Netflix Film

Nov. 6

Arcane — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Nov. 7

Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix Film