The Colin Kaepernick Netflix series, titled Colin in Black & White, is now available on Netflix. The series — which stars Jaden Michael as a young Kaepernick — is narrated by the actual Colin Kaepernick.

Ava DuVernay co-created the series with Kaepernick and both serve as executive producers. Colin in Black & White will also star Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, Amarr M. Wooten, Mace Coronel, and Klarke Pipkin.

Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury wrote the script and serve as executive producer along with DuVernay and Kaepernick. Starrburry and DuVernay previously worked together on the limited series When They See Us, which was based on the story of the Central Park 5 and also released on Netflix.

The scripts were completed in May 2020.

The show highlights Kaepernick’s upbringing as a black child in an adoptive white family. Kaepernick would later go on to spark the NFL protests against racial injustice, police brutality, and systematic oppression by kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

You can check out the official trailer for Colin in Black & White below.

‘Colin in Black & White’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Friday, October 29, 2021

Time: 3:00 AM EST

