Netflix New Releases This Week: October 25 to October 31, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October entering its final week, there are still plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 10/25 – 10/31

October 25th

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) – Guy Ritchie historical drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3)

Sex: Unzipped (2021)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hears (Season 1)

Begin Again (2013)

Haroun (2021)

Hypnotic (2021)

Lokillo (2021)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021)

Sintonia (Season 2)

Wentworth (Season 8B / Season 9)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 3)

Takki (Season 3)

The Motive (2021)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Army of Thieves (2021)

Call My Agent: Bollywood (Season 1)

Colin in Black & White (Limited Series)

Dear Mother (2020)

Mythomaniac (Season 2)

The Time It Takes (Season 1)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Catch! Teenping (Season 1)

The Gentlemen’s League 2 (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 31st

Incident in a Ghostland (2018)