Disney+ New Releases, November 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of November 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in November 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In November 2021

Wednesday, November 3

Amphibia (Season 3, 5 Episodes)

Dino Ranch (Season 1, 7 Episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (New Episode: “Scutwork”)

Photo Ark (Season 2)

Storm Rising (Season 1)

Friday, November 5

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All the Way

Jingle All the Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search for Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, November 10

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 110: “Aloha – The Goodbye One”) (Finale)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1, 7 Episodes)

Friday, November 12 — Disney+ Day

The Ballad of Nessie (Short)

Ciao Alberto (Short) (Disney+ Day Premiere)

Entrelazados (Disney+ Day Premiere) (Season 1, All Episodes Streaming)

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get a Horse! (Short)

Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+ Day Premiere)

Jungle Cruise

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special (Disney+ Day Premiere)

Olaf Presents (Disney+ Day Premiere) (Season 1, All Episodes Streaming)

Paperman (Short)

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

The Simpsons All-New Short

Tangled Ever After (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett (Disney+ Day Premiere) (Documentary Special)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+ Day Premiere) (Season 2, Episodes 1-5)

Wednesday, November 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Friday, November 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy for Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Wednesday, November 24

Becoming Cousteau

Hawkeye (2-Episode Premiere)

PJ Masks (Season 5, 3 Episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4, 2 Episodes)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 2)

Thursday, November 25

The Beatles: Get Back (Episode: “Part 1”) (Premiere)

Friday, November 26

The Beatles: Get Back (Episode: “Part 2”) (Premiere)

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Saturday, November 27

The Beatles: Get Back (Episode: “Part 3”) (Premiere)