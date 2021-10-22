Disney+ New Releases, November 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of November 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in November 2021.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In November 2021
Wednesday, November 3
Amphibia (Season 3, 5 Episodes)
Dino Ranch (Season 1, 7 Episodes)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (New Episode: “Scutwork”)
Photo Ark (Season 2)
Storm Rising (Season 1)
Friday, November 5
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Jingle All the Way
Jingle All the Way 2
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
Santa Buddies
The Search for Santa Paws
Snow Buddies
Space Buddies
X-Men: First Class
Wednesday, November 10
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 110: “Aloha – The Goodbye One”) (Finale)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1, 7 Episodes)
Friday, November 12 — Disney+ Day
The Ballad of Nessie (Short)
Ciao Alberto (Short) (Disney+ Day Premiere)
Entrelazados (Disney+ Day Premiere) (Season 1, All Episodes Streaming)
Feast (Short)
Frozen Fever (Short)
Get a Horse! (Short)
Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+ Day Premiere)
Jungle Cruise
The Little Matchgirl (Short)
Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special (Disney+ Day Premiere)
Olaf Presents (Disney+ Day Premiere) (Season 1, All Episodes Streaming)
Paperman (Short)
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
The Simpsons All-New Short
Tangled Ever After (Short)
Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett (Disney+ Day Premiere) (Documentary Special)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+ Day Premiere) (Season 2, Episodes 1-5)
Wednesday, November 17
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1, 3 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 3)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1, 4 Episodes)
Friday, November 19
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
Puppy for Hanukkah
The Pixar Story
Wednesday, November 24
Becoming Cousteau
Hawkeye (2-Episode Premiere)
PJ Masks (Season 5, 3 Episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4, 2 Episodes)
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 2)
Thursday, November 25
The Beatles: Get Back (Episode: “Part 1”) (Premiere)
Friday, November 26
The Beatles: Get Back (Episode: “Part 2”) (Premiere)
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Saturday, November 27
The Beatles: Get Back (Episode: “Part 3”) (Premiere)