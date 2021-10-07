Who Will Be The Next James Bond? Notable Favorites & Odds

The latest James Bond era will come to an end this week with Daniel Craig’s final appearance in the iconic role when No Time To Die hits theaters across the United States on Friday.

There has been plenty of speculation about who the next Bond actor should be, so of course the oddsmakers had to step in.

Betting site SportsBetting.ag set odds for who will fill the shoes for the role of the legendary secret service agent after Craig hangs up his 007 tuxedo. There are a number of notable actors like Tom Hardy, James Norton, and Idris Elba at the top of the list, along with some entertaining longshots.

The odds that a woman will take over the iconic role have been set at 16-1, the same odds as Michael Fassbender, Sam Heughan, and Tom Hiddleston.

Who are some of the top options to replace Craig in the Bond role?

You can check out the full list below, via SportsBetting.ag:

Tom Hardy 5-2

James Norton 5-1

Idris Elba 6-1

Rege-Jean Page 6-1

Henry Cavill 12-1

Any Female 16-1

Michael Fassbender 16-1

Sam Heughan 16-1

Tom Hiddleston 16-1

Jack Lowden 20-1

Richard Madden 20-1

Aidan Turner 25-1

Daniel Kaluuya 25-1

Henry Golding 25-1

Tom Ellis 25-1

Cillian Murphy 28-1

B. Cumberbatch 33-1

Damien Lewis 33-1

Dan Stevens 40-1

Jude Law 66-1

Andrew Lincoln 100-1

Christian Bale 100-1

Jamie Dornan 100-1

Richard Armitage 100-1

Harry Styles 150-1

James McAvoy 200-1

Jason Statham 200-1

Orlando Bloom 200-1

Ryan Gosling 200-1

Hugh Jackman 250-1

David Beckham 500-1

Hugh Grant 500-1

Who do you think will take over the iconic role? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.