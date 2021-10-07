Who Will Be The Next James Bond? Notable Favorites & Odds

The latest James Bond era will come to an end this week with Daniel Craig’s final appearance in the iconic role when No Time To Die hits theaters across the United States on Friday.

There has been plenty of speculation about who the next Bond actor should be, so of course the oddsmakers had to step in.

Betting site SportsBetting.ag set odds for who will fill the shoes for the role of the legendary secret service agent after Craig hangs up his 007 tuxedo. There are a number of notable actors like Tom Hardy, James Norton, and Idris Elba at the top of the list, along with some entertaining longshots.

The odds that a woman will take over the iconic role have been set at 16-1, the same odds as Michael Fassbender, Sam Heughan, and Tom Hiddleston.

Who are some of the top options to replace Craig in the Bond role?

You can check out the full list below, via SportsBetting.ag:

  • Tom Hardy                  5-2
  • James Norton             5-1
  • Idris Elba                     6-1
  • Rege-Jean Page           6-1
  • Henry Cavill                 12-1
  • Any Female                 16-1
  • Michael Fassbender    16-1
  • Sam Heughan              16-1
  • Tom Hiddleston          16-1
  • Jack Lowden                20-1
  • Richard Madden         20-1
  • Aidan Turner               25-1
  • Daniel Kaluuya            25-1
  • Henry Golding             25-1
  • Tom Ellis                      25-1
  • Cillian Murphy            28-1
  • B. Cumberbatch          33-1
  • Damien Lewis             33-1
  • Dan Stevens                40-1
  • Jude Law                     66-1
  • Andrew Lincoln           100-1
  • Christian Bale              100-1
  • Jamie Dornan              100-1
  • Richard Armitage        100-1
  • Harry Styles                 150-1
  • James McAvoy            200-1
  • Jason Statham            200-1
  • Orlando Bloom           200-1
  • Ryan Gosling               200-1
  • Hugh Jackman             250-1
  • David Beckham           500-1
  • Hugh Grant                 500-1

Who do you think will take over the iconic role? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.

