Netflix New Releases This Week: October 4 to October 10, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October kicking into full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 10/4 – 10/10
Released October 4
On My Block: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
Released October 5
Escape The Undertaker *NETFLIX FILM
Released October 6
Bad Sport *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baking Impossible *NETFLIX SERIES
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas *NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House *NETFLIX FILM
Released October 7
The Billion Dollar Code *NETFLIX SERIES
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 *NETFLIX ANIME
Released October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm *NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Business: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES
Grudge / Kin *NETFLIX FILM
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister *NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle *NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretty Smart *NETFLIX SERIES
Released October 9
Blue Period *NETFLIX ANIME
Insidious: Chapter 2