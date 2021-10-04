Netflix New Releases This Week: October 4 to October 10, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October kicking into full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 10/4 – 10/10

Released October 4

On My Block: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released October 5

Escape The Undertaker *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 6

Bad Sport *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible *NETFLIX SERIES

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas *NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 7

The Billion Dollar Code *NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 *NETFLIX ANIME

Released October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm *NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin *NETFLIX FILM

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister *NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle *NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretty Smart *NETFLIX SERIES

Released October 9

Blue Period *NETFLIX ANIME

Insidious: Chapter 2