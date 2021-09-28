Netflix Unveils Its Most Popular & Most Streamed Shows And Movies

Netflix CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos made an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference this week and announced the most popular shows and films on the streaming platform.

According to Variety, the metrics used were the number of accounts that viewed the content, along with the number of hours spend watching each show.

When it was all said and done, Bridgerton was viewed by the highest number of accounts with 82 million and amassed the most viewing hours with 625 million. French TV series Lupin was watched by the second-most number of accounts, while Money Heist: Part 4 had the second-most viewing hours.

Is your favorite Netflix show or movie among the favorites?

You can check out Netflix’s most popular shows and films in the lists below.

Netflix’s Most Most Popular & Most Streamed Shows & Movies

Ever wonder just how many people watch the top @netflix shows? CCO Ted Sarandos just shared numbers publicly for first time. Big winner? @bridgerton with 82M users and 625M hours. #CodeCon pic.twitter.com/6i9AAbg4WM — June Cohen (@junecohen) September 27, 2021

Sarandos is sharing a list of most popular tv shows & movies on Netflix (based on views/hours per title in the first 28 days of availability) pic.twitter.com/xLSoynxXOA — Natalie Jarvey (@natjarv) September 27, 2021

Shows With Most Streaming Hours

Bridgerton, season 1 Money Heist: Part 4 Stranger Things 3 The Witcher, season 1 13 Reasons Why, season 2 13 Reasons Why, season 1 You, season 2 Stranger Things 2 Money Heist: Part 3 Ginny & Georgia, season 1

Shows Watched By Most Accounts

Bridgerton, season 1 Lupin: Part 1 The Witcher, season 1 Sex/Life, season 1 Stranger Things 3 Money Heist: Part 4 Tiger King: Season 1 The Queen’s Gambit Sweet Tooth, season 1 Emily in Paris, season 1

Films With Most Streaming Hours

Bird Box Extraction The Irishman The Kissing Booth 2 6 Underground Spenser Confidential Enola Holmes Army of the Dead The Old Guard Murder Mystery

Films Watched By Most Accounts

Extraction Birdbox Spenser Confidential 6 Underground Murder Mystery The Old Guard Enola Holmes Project Power Army of the Dead Fatherhood