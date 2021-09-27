Netflix New Releases This Week: September 27 to October 3, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September starting to wind down and October just around the corner, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 9/27 – 10/3
September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1)
September 29
Sounds Like Love
September 30
Love 101 (Season 2)
October 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Diana: The Musical *NETFLIX FILM
Forever Rich *NETFLIX FILM
The Guilty *NETFLIX FILM
Maid *NETFLIX SERIES
Paik’s Spirit *NETFLIX SERIES
Scaredy Cats *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light *NETFLIX ANIME
Swallow *NETFLIX FILM
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Craft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
October 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3 *NETFLIX ANIME
Upcoming Summer *NETFLIX FILM