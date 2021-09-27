Netflix New Releases This Week: September 27 to October 3, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September starting to wind down and October just around the corner, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 9/27 – 10/3

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1)

September 29

Sounds Like Love

September 30

Love 101 (Season 2)

October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical *NETFLIX FILM

Forever Rich *NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty *NETFLIX FILM

Maid *NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit *NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light *NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow *NETFLIX FILM

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Craft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 *NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer *NETFLIX FILM