The long-running CBS reality series Survivor returns for a 41st season which premieres on Wednesday, September 22, at 8 p.m.
This season’s castaways will ring in a new era of the show, following the all-winners season Survivor: Winners at War. The 18 new castaways will play a more fast-paced game with the game lasting 26 days instead of the usual 39.
With the shortened time on the island, CBS says “supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch,” according to US Weekly.
This year’s cast includes a number of college students, a neurosurgeon, grocery clerk, and former NFL player Danny McCray, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.
Who will be heading to the island?
A full look at the cast for Survivor 41 can be seen below.
Survivor 41 Cast List & Info
Brad Reese
Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, WY
Current Residence: Shawnee, WY
Occupation: Rancher
Danny McCray
Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, TX
Current Residence: Frisco, TX
Occupation: Ex-NFL Player
David Voce
Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, CA
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Neurosurgeon
Deshawn Radden
Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, CA
Current Residence: Miami, FL
Occupation: Medical Student
Eric Abraham
Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Current Residence: San Antonio, TX
Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst
Erika Casupanan
Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Communications Manager
Evvie Jagoda
Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, NY
Current Residence: Arlington, MA
Occupation: PHD student
Genie Chen
Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Portland, OR
Occupation: Grocery clerk
Heather Aldret
Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, SC
Current Residence: Charleston, SC
Occupation: Stay at Home Mom
Jairus Robinson
Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK
Occupation: College Student
Liana Wallace
Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, IL
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: College Student
Naseer Muttalif
Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA
Occupation: Sales Manager
Ricard Foye
Age: 31
Hometown: Lynnwood, WA
Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Sara Wilson
Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA
Current Residence: Boston, MA
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant
Shantel Smith
Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: Pastor
Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Law Student
Tiffany Seely
Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY
Current Residence: Plainview, NY
Occupation: Teacher
Xander Hastings
Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: App Developer