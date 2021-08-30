The long-running CBS reality series Survivor returns for a 41st season which premieres on Wednesday, September 22, at 8 p.m.

This season’s castaways will ring in a new era of the show, following the all-winners season Survivor: Winners at War. The 18 new castaways will play a more fast-paced game with the game lasting 26 days instead of the usual 39.

With the shortened time on the island, CBS says “supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch,” according to US Weekly.

This year’s cast includes a number of college students, a neurosurgeon, grocery clerk, and former NFL player Danny McCray, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Who will be heading to the island?

A full look at the cast for Survivor 41 can be seen below.

Survivor 41 Cast List & Info

Brad Reese

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, WY

Current Residence: Shawnee, WY

Occupation: Rancher

Danny McCray

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Residence: Frisco, TX

Occupation: Ex-NFL Player

David Voce

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, CA

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Deshawn Radden

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, CA

Current Residence: Miami, FL

Occupation: Medical Student

Eric Abraham

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Current Residence: San Antonio, TX

Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst

Erika Casupanan

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Communications Manager

Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, NY

Current Residence: Arlington, MA

Occupation: PHD student

Genie Chen

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Portland, OR

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Heather Aldret

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, SC

Current Residence: Charleston, SC

Occupation: Stay at Home Mom

Jairus Robinson

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK

Occupation: College Student

Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, IL

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: College Student

Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA

Occupation: Sales Manager

Ricard Foye

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Sara Wilson

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA

Current Residence: Boston, MA

Occupation: Healthcare Consultant

Shantel Smith

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: Pastor

Sydney Segal

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Law Student

Tiffany Seely

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY

Current Residence: Plainview, NY

Occupation: Teacher

Xander Hastings

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: App Developer