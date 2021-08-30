Netflix New Releases This Week, August 2021: What’s Coming? (8/30 – 9/5)

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August coming to an end and September about to ring in, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 8/30 to 9/5
August 31
- Sparking Joy (Netflix Series)
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties (Netflix Documentary)
September 1
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Anjaam
Barbie: Big City Big Dreams
Brave Animated Series
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Green Lantern
House Party
How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1)
El Patron, radiografia de un crimen / The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime
HQ Barbers (Season 1)
Letters to Juliet
Level 16
Los Carcamales
Kid-E-Cats
Kuroko’s Basketball
Marshall
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1)
Welcome Home: Roscoe Jenkins
September 2
Afterlife of the Party
Here and There
Hotel Del Luna
The Guardian
September 3
Dive Club (Season 1)
Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1)
Sharkdog (Season 1)
September 5
Bunk’d (Season 5)