Netflix New Releases This Week, August 2021: What’s Coming? (8/30 – 9/5)

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August coming to an end and September about to ring in, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 8/30 to 9/5

August 31

Sparking Joy (Netflix Series)

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties (Netflix Documentary)

September 1

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Anjaam

Barbie: Big City Big Dreams

Brave Animated Series

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Green Lantern

House Party

How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1)

El Patron, radiografia de un crimen / The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime

HQ Barbers (Season 1)

Letters to Juliet

Level 16

Los Carcamales

Kid-E-Cats

Kuroko’s Basketball

Marshall

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1)

Welcome Home: Roscoe Jenkins

September 2

Afterlife of the Party

Here and There

Hotel Del Luna

The Guardian

September 3

Dive Club (Season 1)

Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1)

Sharkdog (Season 1)

September 5

Bunk’d (Season 5)